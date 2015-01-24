Social protection policies play a critical role in realizing the human right to social security for all, reducing poverty and inequality, and supporting economic growth. Many middle- and low-income countries are investing in national social protection floors and social protection systems. However, fiscal consolidation pressures have driven higher-income countries to do the opposite. Together with persistent unemployment, lower wages and higher taxes, these measures have contributed to the increase of poverty and social exclusion; depressed household income levels are leading to lower domestic consumption and slowing down recovery.

Based on a life-cycle approach, the World Social Protection Report 2014/15 gives a current global overview of the organization of social protection systems, coverage, benefits and expenditures. With its global scope and valuable statistical annexes, the report is an essential reference for anyone interested in social protection.