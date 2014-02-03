World Report on Child Labour 2012

How can we reduce child labor in the unfavorable circumstances of a global economic slowdown? This new flagship report, the first in a series to be published annually by the ILO’s International Program on the Elimination of Child Labor, brings together research on child labor and social protection, identifying policies that are designed to achieve multiple social goals.

This report includes analyses of national child labor trends based on the latest survey data, discussions of the role of poverty and economic shocks in rendering households vulnerable to child labor, and detailed consideration of income transfers, public employment programs, social insurance, and microcredit initiatives as they have been implemented around the world.

The report distills a broad range of research in economic and social policy and should be of interest to those looking for ways to combat poverty in the present and reduce its burden on the next generation.