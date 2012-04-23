World of Work Report 2009

This new report from the International Institute for Labor Studies presents a timely discussion on the worldwide loss of jobs resulting from the economic crisis. The material is presented in a nontechnical manner, based on the latest data and economic analysis. Full technical annexes are included. The authors assess the job crisis and provide a broad overview of its social effects, emphasizing the structural imbalances in the globalization process that paved the way for such widespread unemployment. In addition, the report analyzes conditions for a new growth and globalization model—one that would be more socially and environmentally sustainable.

This report is an important addition to the discussions of socially sustainable growth, establishing the World of Work Report as a new authoritative source on labor issues.