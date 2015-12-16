The World Employment and Social Outlook: Trends 2016 report provides the latest global and regional estimates of employment and unemployment, employment by sector, vulnerable employment, labor productivity, informal employment, and working poverty. The report also offers an overview of income and social developments related to wage growth, income inequality, and social unrest. Based on the most recently available data, it examines underlying trends and cyclical developments related to economic, political, and social changes and presents a short- and medium-term outlook for key labor market variables. A particular focus is the shifts in financial market developments and their implications for employment volatility, job creation, and income growth. The report also discusses recent developments linked to the global financial crisis and analyzes their implications for a faster job and income recovery.