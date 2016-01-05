 Skip to main content
Search
Return to Brookings Institution Press
book

World Employment and Social Outlook 2015

By International Labor Office

This new flagship publication from the ILO will be published twice a year, in January and in June. The January report will provide the latest projections for employment and social trends for the next few years. The June report will use a multidisciplinary approach based on in-depth research to examine what is necessary to achieve desired employment and social outcomes.


This report offers a thematic analysis of a range of issues relating to the interconnected nature of macroeconomic policy, the labor markets, and social conditions. A central goal is to provide policy advice based on what works to achieve high employment and balanced incomes.

Related Topics

Get daily updates from Brookings