World Employment and Social Outlook 2015

This new flagship publication from the ILO will be published twice a year, in January and in June. The January report will provide the latest projections for employment and social trends for the next few years. The June report will use a multidisciplinary approach based on in-depth research to examine what is necessary to achieve desired employment and social outcomes.

This report offers a thematic analysis of a range of issues relating to the interconnected nature of macroeconomic policy, the labor markets, and social conditions. A central goal is to provide policy advice based on what works to achieve high employment and balanced incomes.