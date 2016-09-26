Working towards Sustainable Development

A green economy is necessary if sustainable development is to be realized. However, as this report emphasizes, a green economy—if accompanied by the right policy mix—can also create more and better jobs, lift people out of poverty, and promote social inclusion. In fact, the growth model of the past few decades has been inefficient, not only economically, but also from environmental, employment, and social perspectives. A new development model—one that puts people, fairness, and the planet at the core of policymaking—is urgently needed and is eminently achievable.

This report demonstrates that employment and social inclusion must be integral parts of any sustainable development strategy and must be included in policies that address climate change and ensure the preservation of the environment. In particular, the report assesses the sectoral, employment, and income implications of the transition to a green economy.