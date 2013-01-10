Working Conditions Laws Report 2010

Based on up-to-date legal information, this report provides a global comparative analysis of national working conditions standards. It covers three of the core elements of working conditions laws: minimum wages, working hours and holidays, and maternity protection. It examines the primary legal standards in more than 100 countries and identifies the most significant global and regional trends. Building on Working Conditions Laws 2006–2007, this updated report highlights the continuing commitment by policymakers worldwide to the establishment of minimum working standards. By raising awareness of the convergence in legal standards, the report aims to contribute toward efforts to harness these measures with the goal of realizing decent working conditions for all.