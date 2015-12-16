As women overtake men in education, they are running one-third of the world’s businesses. However, women business-owners are concentrated in small and microbusinesses; fewer than 5 percent of CEOs of the largest global corporations are women. Women in Business and Management brings together available data and ILO statistics to provide a comprehensive, up-to-date, and global picture of women in the business world and in management positions.

The report highlights the business case for gender diversity, the obstacles that women still face, and ways to move ahead. It advocates a greater role for national business organizations, which can assist their member companies in implementing policies and measures to recruit and retain talented women.