Ways to Achieve Green Asia
This book provides a comprehensive analysis of various aspects related to the environment and climate change in Asia. It first gives an overview of environmental performance in Asia and assesses the economic impacts of climate change in the region. It also offers in-depth discussions on environmental regulations, environmental governance, environmental evaluation, and the growth of carbon markets in Asia. The volume finally explores the relationship between globalization and the environment, particularly through informative case studies, including on the People’s Republic of China and India.