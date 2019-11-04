 Skip to main content
book

Ways to Achieve Clean Asia

Edited by Bihong Huang and Eden Yu
Cvr: Ways to Achieve Clean Asia

This book provides a comprehensive analysis of various aspects related to the environment and climate change in Asia. It first gives an overview of environmental performance in Asia and assesses the economic impacts of climate change in the region. It also offers in-depth discussions on environmental regulations, environmental governance, environmental evaluation, and the growth of carbon markets in Asia. The volume finally explores the relationship between globalization and the environment, particularly through informative case studies on the People’s Republic of China and India.

