Wage-Led Growth

This book examines the causes and consequences of falling wages and rising inequality in income distribution. It presents new empirical and econometric evidence on the potential impact of the shift in income from the poor and middle class to the wealthy. The contributors also analyze policy implications and strategies for a wage-led recovery that would alleviate the global problems associated with rising household debt and with new mercantilist policies based on wage moderation. The book provides an overarching framework that will prove invaluable to researchers and policymakers.

Contributors include Giorgos Galanis (University of Warwick and the New Economics Foundation), Eckhard Hein (Berlin School of Economics and Law), Marc Lavoie (University of Ottawa), Matthias Mundt (Berlin School of Economics), C.W.M. Naastepad (Delft University of Technology, the Netherlands), Özlem Onaran (University of Greenwich), Engelbert Stockhammer (Kingston University), Servaas Storm (Delft University of Technology), Simon Sturn (University of Massachusetts at Amherst), and Till van Treeck (Macroeconomic Policy Institute at Hans Boeckler Foundation and University of Duisburg-Essen).