Unheard Voices of the Next Generation

Dr. Ali Abusedra graduated from the Faculty of Law in Benghazi in 1977 and worked as a legal advisor to petrochemicals affiliated to the Ministry of Oil in Libya. He holds a Diploma in International Organizations, a Master of International Law, and a PhD in International Economics Law from the University of Hull in the United Kingdom, where he now provides research expertise in international investment law as a visiting professor.

Dr. Sasha Toperich is the Senior Executive Vice President at the Transatlantic Leadership Network in Washington D.C. Previously, he served as a Senior Fellow and Director of the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Gulf Initiative at the Center for Transatlantic Relations at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies - SAIS.