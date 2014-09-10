Traslados/Translations

This volume is an investigation of some of the enduring preoccupations of one of the UK’s foremost Latin Americanists. The essays, by a distinguished group of scholars including former students, colleagues, and intellectual interlocutors, reflect a number of Jason Wilson’s many research interests. They continue conversations with Wilson and develop lines of enquiry fostered by his work in areas as diverse as travel, translation, cultural and intellectual history, and literary and visual culture.

At the same time, the essays address a wide selection of important topics in Latin American studies and contribute to our understanding of the region’s culture and history (for example, by engaging with recent historical reevaluations of Alexander von Humboldt, amplifying the emerging scholarship on postconflict visual representations of Argentina, and enriching our knowledge of the works of writers such as Jorge Luis Borges and Alejandra Pizarnik.)