Trade Policy Review 2018: Guinea Conakry

Each Trade Policy Review consists of three parts: a report by the government under review, a report written independently by the WTO Secretariat, and the concluding remarks by the chair of the Trade Policy Review Body. A highlights section provides an over-view of key findings. 15 to 20 new review titles are published each year. The reviews consist of detailed chapters examining the trade policies and practices of the member and describing trade policy-making institutions and the macroeconomic situation; these chapters are preceded by the Secretariat’s Summary Observations, which summarize the report and presents the Secretariat’s perspective on the member’s trade policies.