Trade Policy Review 2015: New Zealand

Each Trade Policy Review consists of three parts: a report by the government under review, a report written independently by the WTO Secretariat, and the concluding remarks by the chair of the Trade Policy Review Body. A highlights section provides an overview of key trade facts. 15 to 20 new review titles are published each year. The reviews consist of detailed chapters examining the trade policies and practices of the member and describing trade policy-making institutions and the macroeconomic situation; these chapters are preceded by the Secretariat’s Summary Observations, which summarize the report and presents the Secretariat’s perspective on the member’s trade policies. The Secretariat report and the member’s policy statement are published after the review meeting, along with the minutes of the meeting and the text of the Chairperson’s Concluding Remarks.