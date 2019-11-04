Trade and Commercial Interactions in the Atlantic Basin

In current geopolitics, trade and commercial interests are in continual flux. The Atlantic Basin is host to a major world actor, the United States, and, though far from other key emerging centers, like China, suffers nonetheless from the effects of fast-changing trade and investment global patterns. This volume combines the views of specialists from the Jean Monnet Network with those of diplomats, negotiators and businessmen. It includes chapters dealing with novel aspects of the trade narrative as well as speeches and debates held during the 2018 Rio meeting of the Network. It offers a unique contribution, from an Atlantic Community perspective, to the understanding of a specific moment in the complex developments of the international economic relations.

The Jean Monnet Network on Atlantic Studies, a consortium of 10 research institutions from different Atlantic countries, dedicated a whole year to the encompassing area of trade and related commercial exchanges. The qualification ‘encompassing’ is important because, together with constant advances in technology, regulations and societal changes are transforming the relevant approaches and questions. The chapters in this book reflect this transitional period. This volume, the second in a series sponsored by the Network, has been supported by the Erasmus+ Program of the European Union.