The WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement and its Relationship with other WTO Agreements

The Trade Facilitation Agreement is the first multilateral treaty adopted in the WTO since the organization was created. This book looks at how the Agreement is structured and how it relates to existing WTO agreements, such as the Customs Valuation Agreement, the Agreement on Rules of Origin, the Agreement on Import Licensing, the Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade, the Agreement on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, and the Agreement on Pre-Shipment Inspection. The publication includes the full text of the Trade Facilitation Agreement.