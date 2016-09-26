The Worldwide Movement against Child Labour

This study provides the first systematic analysis of the worldwide movement against child labor. It argues that the intellectual and policy frameworks first articulated by the ILO in the 1980s remain important departure points for developing a more coherent, sustained global effort against child labor. But it emphasizes that those frameworks need revisiting and more certain application. The study also examines areas of divergence and convergence within the movement. A primary objective of the book is to identify the means by which the worldwide movement against child labor can gain the necessary traction to exert a sustained impact. To this end, it outlines the major challenges and opportunities and highlights the role of the key global actors in responding to them.