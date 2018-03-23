The United States Refugee Admissions Program

Over the past four years, the United States has resettled far fewer refugees than it did in the 1990s. The decline has stemmed partly from post-9/11 security measures. But this book explains other, deeper reasons, deriving from changes in how and why refugees move, how asylum states receive them, and the world community’s response. It also suggests steps to restore the program and better address real refugee needs. “At a time when America’s noble heritage and history as a beacon of hope for the world’s downtrodden is under siege… David Martin is a powerful voice of reason the nation needs to hear.”—Senator Edward M. Kennedy “Must reading for policymakers, journalists, academics, and everyone who cares about America’s efforts on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable people. I strongly recommend it.”—George Rupp, president, International Rescue Committee