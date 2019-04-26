The Transatlantic Economy 2019 annual survey offers the most uptodate set of facts and figures describing the deep economic integration binding Europe and the United States. It documents Europeansourced jobs, trade and investment in each of the 50 U.S. states, and U.S.sourced jobs, trade and investment in each member state of the European Union and other European countries. It reviews key headline trends and helps readers understand the distinctive nature of transatlantic economic relations. Key sectors of the transatlantic economy are integrating as never before, underpinning a multi-trillion-dollar economy that generates millions of jobs on both sides of the Atlantic and is registering heightened growth opportunities, despite a whirlwind of political uncertainty about the direction of U.S., EU and UK policies.

The Transatlantic Economy 2019 explains

• what trade spats and Brexit mean for the transatlantic economy

• how U.S.European commercial relations compare with those each has with China and other rising powers

• how the digital economy is powering economic relations, and

• how decisionmakers and business leaders can address current opportunities and challenges.

The Transatlantic Economy 2019 provides key insights about the United States and Europe in the global economy, with often counterintuitive connections with important implications for policymakers, business leaders, and local officials.