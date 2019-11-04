The Transatlantic Economy 2018 annual survey offers the most up-to-date set of facts and figures describing the deep economic integration binding Europe and the United States. It documents European-related jobs, trade and investment in each of the 50 U.S. states, and U.S.-related jobs, trade and investment in each member state of the European Union and other European countries. It reviews key headline trends and helps readers understand the distinctive nature of transatlantic economic relations.