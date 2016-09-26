The Right to Decent Work of Persons with Disabilities

This book provides an invaluable overview of the principal international legal instruments, policies, and initiatives for the rights of people with disabilities. It focuses on the different options available to people with disabilities who wish to work in open and competitive employment, sheltered employment, supported employment, and social enterprises. It examines the trends in each of these categories, highlighting the key issues in each case. The volume also deals with the main approaches adopted at the national level to assist people with disabilities in securing, retaining, and advancing in employment and work. These include legislation; employment services; training for employment; disability management; financial, technical, and personal supports; and persuasion measures. The essential elements of consultation, information gathering, monitoring, and evaluation are also covered. Along with a useful list of definitions of key terms, the book also proposes an agenda for future action required in order to implement the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006, with its provisions on work and employment.