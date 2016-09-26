The Politics of Religion in an Age of Revival

The nineteenth century saw a lengthy and unusually intense conflict between religion and national politics over public space. Using case-studies of nations in both Europe and Latin America, the contirbutors to this unusual comparative volume explore the nature, background and consequences of this conflict from a revisionist and empirical viewpoint, incorporating the latest research and recasting the debate in the light of recent discussions about modernity. A substantial introduction sketches the vital issues and the major conclusions, and takes stock of the debate and where it is leading. contributors include: Margaret Lavinia Anderson, University of California, Berkeley; David Brading, University of Cambridge; Frances Lannon, University of Oxford; Patricia Londono Vega, University of Antioquia, Colombia; James F. McMillan, University of Edinburgh; Erika Maza Valenzuela, University of Oxford; J. Samuel Valenzuela, University of Notre Dame; Eric Van Young, University of California, San Diego.