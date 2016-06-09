The New Refugees

In recent years Latin America has seen an unprecedented rise in the number of people forced to flee their homes due to the activities of organized criminal groups. What are the reasons behind this emerging crisis of forced displacement in the Americas? Who are these criminal groups and how do they operate in Central America, Mexico, and Colombia? Who are the victims and how can their needs be met in these violent and insecure contexts? Can law and policy offer a humanitarian response to this crisis? As the first book to deal with this rapidly evolving phenomenon, the ten chapters that make up this innovative collection offer a range of fresh perspectives from leading experts working across Latin America.