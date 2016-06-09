The New Refugees

In recent years Latin America has seen an unprecedented rise in the number of people forced to flee their homes due to the activities of organized criminal groups. What are the reasons behind this emerging crisis of forced displacement in the Americas? Who are these criminal groups and how do they operate in Central America, Mexico, and Colombia? Who are the victims and how can their needs be met in these violent and insecure contexts? Can law and policy offer a humanitarian response to this crisis? As the first book to deal with this rapidly evolving phenomenon, the ten chapters that make up this innovative collection offer a range of fresh perspectives from leading experts working across Latin America.

About the Editors

David James Cantor is the director of the Refugee Law Initiative and a reader in Human Rights Law at the School of Advanced Study, University of London. David is an ESRC Future Research Leader and has undertaken extensive fieldwork on refugees and displaced persons in Colombia, where his work has influenced law and policy, as well as in other countries in the Andean region, Central America, Southern Cone, and Mexico. He has trained and advised governments across the globe, contributed to UNHCR and Nansen Initiative expert meetings, and runs a new distance-learning MA in Refugee Protection and Forced Migration Studies.



Nicolás Rodríguez Serna is a Colombian qualified lawyer and researcher at the Refugee Law Initiative, School of Advanced Study, University of London. Rodríguez Serna pursued an LL.B. in Law at Universidad de Los Andes, Colombia, and an LL.M. in Public International Law at Queen Mary, University of London. He has worked as a consultant for UNHCR and its Implementing Partners in Colombia and Mexico on international protection issues and refugee status determination and with the Nansen Initiative. His research focuses on the international protection of displaced individuals under universal and inter-American law, disaster displacement in South America, and IHL.

