Gary Gereffi

Gary Gereffi is Professor of Sociology and Director of the Center on Globalization, Governance, & Competitiveness at Duke University, where he teaches courses in economic sociology, globalization and comparative development, and international competitiveness. He received his B.A. degree from the University of Notre Dame and his M.Phil. and Ph.D. degrees from Yale University. Gereffi has published numerous books and articles on globalization, industrial upgrading, and social and economic development in various parts of the world. His books include: Manufacturing Miracles: Paths of Industrialization in Latin America and East Asia (Princeton University Press, 1990); Commodity Chains and Global Capitalism (Praeger Publishers, 1994); Free Trade and Uneven Development: The North American Apparel Industry after NAFTA (Temple University Press, 2002); The New Offshoring of Jobs and Global Development (International Institute of Labor Studies, 2006); Manufacturing Climate Solutions: Carbon-Reducing Technologies and U.S. Jobs (Center on Globalization, Governance & Competitiveness, Duke University, 2008); and Global Value Chains in a Postcrisis World: A Development Perspective (The World Bank, 2010). Gereffi's research interests deal with the competitive strategies of global firms, the governance of global value chains, economic and social upgrading, and the emerging global knowledge economy.