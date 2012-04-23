The End of Child Labour

This book provides a comprehensive view of the progress made in eradicating child labor. Intriguingly, the evidence indicates that a future without child labor may at last be within our grasp. The study offers new global estimates and highlights trends and areas where the international community is turning the tide. It is clear, however, that a strong and sustained global movement is still needed to ensure that the scourge of child labor will be eliminated. The book explores key policy issues and the global challenges presented by mainstreaming child labor into broader development frameworks, the special plight of Africa, and ways to strengthen the worldwide movement. It presents an action plan that demonstrates how combating child labor, combined with other efforts, can achieve basic changes in human rights and human security.