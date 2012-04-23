Changes in the world of work have modified traditional notions of the employment relationship. These changes shape the scope of protection and application of labor legislation and automatically affect the way labor law is implemented. The Employment Relationship provides cross-national analysis of this important phenomenon.

It has become increasingly difficult to determine who is or is not in a legally defined employment relationship—and therefore subject to certain regulations. At the same time, globalization has increased the need for employee protection against the circumvention of national labor legislation by contractual and other legal arrangements. This book examines how labor legislation applies to the realm of the employment relationship. It discusses terms, notions, definitions, laws, and practices in the various regions of the world.