Stress Prevention at Work Checkpoints

This manual provides easy-to-apply guidelines for identifying stressors in working life and mitigating their harmful effects. The checkpoints are good practice for enterprises and organizations in general, and they are especially useful for companies and organizations that wish to incorporate stress prevention into their overall occupational safety and health policy and management systems. Each of the points—illustrated in full color—describes an action, indicates why it is necessary and how to carry it out, and provides further hints and points to remember.