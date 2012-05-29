Sources and Methods: Labour Statistics

This book aims to provide users and producers of tourism statistics, and those interested in labor statistics in general, with a consolidated volume on the measurement of employment in the tourism sector. It contains information on methodology, as well as descriptions of employment, wages, and hours of work in the tourism industries.

The book is the first of three volumes to come out of a joint project of the International Labor Organization and the World Tourism Organization. The goal is to improve national methods of data collection of employment in the tourism industries. The information has been collected through a set of specially developed questionnaires sent to the national statistical offices and the national tourism administrations in more than 200 countries and territories.