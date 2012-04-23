Socially Sustainable Cities

This book looks at the key components of socially sustainable urban development including: poverty, equity, globalization and economic revitalization; cultural diversity and social integration; land policies, housing quality and affordability; public infrastructures and urban transport; urban governance and participatory decision-making. It considers both the theoretical basis for social sustainability, and its applications in the local policies of cities in Africa, America, and Europe. It gives concrete perspectives for socially sustainable metropolitan governance. Antoine S. Bailly is professor of geography at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. Philippe Brun is an architect and head of the Service d’information du territoire at the Planning Department of the Canton of Geneva. Roderick J. Lawrence is professor at the Geneva University Center for Human Ecology. Marie-Claire Rey is a geographer and officer at the Planning Department of the Canton of Geneva. Copublished with UNESCO