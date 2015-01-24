Social Dimensions of Free Trade Agreements

An important part of the debate about making globalization more socially sustainable deals with the question of how to ensure that trade liberalization improves labor standards, rather than leading to a race to the bottom in working conditions. This new book, part of ILO’s Studies in Growth with Equity series, attempts to add to the debate.

The book provides a comprehensive review of all existing trade agreements that include social provisions and discusses impacts for enterprises and workers. It also assesses the challenges for global coherence of the multilateral system arising from the multiplication of trade agreements that include different social provisions. The book is the outcome of a joint project of the ILO and the French Ministry of Labor, Employment, Vocational Training, and Social Dialogue.