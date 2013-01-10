Skills for Green Jobs examines the experiences of twenty-one developed and developing countries (representing sixty per cent of the world’s population) that adjusted their training to meet new demands of a greener economy. It shows that while few new occupations are emerging, massive changes are occurring in existing ones, with carbon-intensive industries typically losing jobs.

Successful transitions to new, greener industries and occupations will require efficient retraining and skill upgrading. A key element must be training initiatives targeted to segments of the population typically at a disadvantage in the labor market. To avoid future skill shortages, this book recommends that countries devise strategies based on well-informed policy decisions, social dialogue, and coordination between employers and training providers.