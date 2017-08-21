Shaping Migration between Europe and Latin America

An insightful interdisciplinary examination of changing international migration patterns between Latin America and Europe. This volume focuses on two world regions historically linked by human mobility and cultural exchange but now responding to significant demographic changes and new migration trends. The book examines strategies pursued by state and non-state actors to address the political and policy implications of mobility, and asks to what extent is cross-regional migration effectively managed today, and how could it be improved? Essays provide an integrated and comparative view of the links between the two regions and highlight the formal and informal interstices through which migration journeys are negotiated and shaped.