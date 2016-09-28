Seeking Opportunities in Crisis

Recent developments, especially the devastating economic crisis, have highlighted the world’s growing interdependence and drawn attention to the need to reform the structures of global governance. The scope of the challenges facing the international community has led to heated debate regarding the most effective and appropriate responses but also presents a singular opportunity to strengthen international cooperation. Drawing on the proceedings of the 2009 Trilateral Commission meeting in Tokyo, this volume outlines different perspectives on how countries from around the world should work together to ensure a sustainable economic recovery, jointly address global security threats, and improve governance at the regional and international levels.

Contents

• Global Financial Crisis: The Road Forward

Toyoo Gyohten (Institute for International Monetary Affairs, Tokyo), E. Gerald Corrigan (Goldman Sachs Bank), and Rudi Bogni (Old Mutual and Prospect Publishing)

• Future Directions for Global Economic Recovery

Luis Téllez (Bolsa Mexicana), Edmund Alphandéry (CNP Assurances), and Zhang Yunling (Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)

• The Threat of Protectionism to Global Recovery

Narongchai Akrasanee (Export-Import Bank of Thailand), Susan Schwab (University of Maryland), Peter Sutherland (former director general of the WTO), and Chandrajit Banerjee (Confederation of Indian Industry)

• Prospects for Regional Development in East Asia

Jusuf Wanandi (Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Jakarta), John Hewson (GlobalDC, Sydney), Yang Jiemian (Shanghai Institutes for International Studies), Rajiv Sikri (former secretary, Indian Ministry of External Affairs), Hitoshi Tanaka (Japan Center for International Exchange), and Kim Sung-Han (Korea University)

• The Japanese Economy

Yoshimasa Hayashi (Japanese House of Councillors), Sachio Semmoto (EMOBILE Ltd., Tokyo), and Naoki Tanaka (Center for International Public Policy Studies, Tokyo)

• Afghanistan-Pakistan: Implications for the Trilateral Partnership Gordon Smith (University of Victoria), Masashi Nishihara (Research Institute for Peace and Security, Tokyo), and Stefano Silvestri (Institute of International Affairs, Rome)

• The New U.S. Administration: Meeting Challenges, Managing Expectations R. Nicholas Burns (Harvard Kennedy School), Yoichi Funabashi (Asahi Shimbun), and Wolfgang Ischinger (Allianz SE, Munich)

• The Intellectual Underpinnings of the Trilateral Partnership in the 21st Century Henry Kissinger (Kissinger Associates)