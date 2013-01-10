Safety and Health in Agriculture

Agriculture employs some one billion workers worldwide, is the largest sector for female employment in many countries, especially in Africa and Asia, and accounts for approximately seventy per cent of all child labor. Agriculture is also one of the most hazardous of all occupations, with many workers suffering accidents and ill health each year.

The code of practice put forth in this book is intended to raise awareness of the hazards and risks associated with agriculture. It is designed to promote effective management and control of risks, help prevent occupational accidents and diseases, and improve the working environment in practice. The book encourages governments, employers, workers, and other stakeholders to cooperate to prevent accidents and diseases and to promote more positive attitudes and behavior toward occupational safety and health throughout the agriculture sector.