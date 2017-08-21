Rethinking the Past in Cuba

This collection of essays and research articles pays homage to the seminal influence and contribution made by the late Alistair Hennessy toward the development of Cuban studies. It includes writing from both new researchers as well as several leading experts on a wide range of current and historical social, cultural, and political issues in Cuba, including papers on race and “ethnic whitening,” Cuban socialism and international Cuban migration. That mixture together with the combination of topics reflects Hennessy’s own cross-disciplinary and open-minded approach to the study of the history of Cuba.