Regulating for Equitable and Job-Rich Growth

This book explores both the limits and the potential of labor market regulation in certain key contexts. The authors articulate the broad goals and potential for labor market regulation to contribute to inclusive development, while also considering the limits of some current developments in regulation and governance. Several chapters address the needs of key groups that are often at the margins of labor markets and of labor market regulation: women workers, migrants, and homecare workers. The book also considers the challenge for labor market regulation posed by persistent informality—and conversely, how labor market regulation can nevertheless be tailored to contribute to the pursuit of key policy goals. Taken together, the contributions make the case that effective and efficient labor market regulation can contribute to achieving the important goal of job growth accompanied by equitable distribution.