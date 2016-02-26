Provincialising Nature
Multidisciplinary Approaches to the Politics of the Environment in Latin America
Provincialising Nature: Multidisciplinary Approaches to the Politics of the Environment in Latin America offers a timely analysis of some of the crucial challenges, contradictions, and promises within current environmental discourses and practices in the region. This book shows both challenging scenarios and original perspectives that have emerged in Latin America in relation to the globally urgent issues of climate change and the environmental crisis. Two interconnected analytical frameworks guide the discussions in the book: the relationships between nature, knowledge, and identity and their role in understanding recent and current practices of climate change and environmental policy. The chapters in this volume contribute to this debate by offering multidisciplinary perspectives on particular aspects of these two frameworks through a multidirectional outlook that links the local, national, regional, and transnational levels of inquiry across a diverse geographical spectrum. Each contribution approaches questions concerned with the politics of the environment in Latin America from a specific geographic, thematic, and methodological viewpoint, while also creating interconnections that raise new questions that are potentially relevant well beyond a regional context. By looking at the creation of new environmental discourses and policies through the emergence of new centers of epistemic production in the region, this volume ultimately explores the possibility of reconceptualizing socio-natures beyond existing political and economic paradigms.