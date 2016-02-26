Provincialising Nature

Malayna Raftopoulos holds a PhD in Latin American Studies from the University of Liverpool. She is currently an associate fellow at the Institute of Latin American Studies, University of London, and at the Human Rights Consortium, University of London. Her research interests focus on environmental conflicts and discourses, climate change mitigation strategies (in particular REDD+), and indigenous land rights. Forthcoming publications include a co-edited book on natural resource development and human rights in Latin America: state and non-state actors, and a journal special issue on social-environmental conflicts, extractivism, and human rights in Latin America.

Michela Coletta holds a PhD in Latin American History from University College London. She is currently a teaching fellow in Hispanic Studies and Research Events Coordinator at the University of Warwick, and associate fellow at the Institute of Latin American Studies, University of London. Michela specializes in Latin American intellectual and cultural history with a focus on the Southern Cone. A monograph titled Decadent Modernity: Civilisation and “Latinidad” in Spanish America, 1880-1920 will be published by Liverpool University Press. Her publications also include two book chapters, and she is currently co-editing a forthcoming journal special issue on race and geography in Latin American History.