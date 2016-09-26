This authoritative compendium brings together the latest thinking of leading academics, actuaries, and insurance and development professionals in the microinsurance field. The result is a practical, wideranging resource that provides the most thorough overview of the subject to date. The book covers the many aspects of microinsurance in detail including product design, marketing, premium collection, and governance. It also discusses various institutional arrangements available for delivery including the community-based approach, insurance companies owned by networks of savings and credit cooperatives, and microfinance institutions. The roles of key stakeholders are also explored and the book offers insightful strategies for achieving the right balance between coverage, costs, and price. Protecting the Poor is essential reading for insurance professionals, practitioners, and anyone involved with offering insurance to low-income persons.