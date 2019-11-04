Profils Tarifaires dans le Monde 2019

The 2019 edition provides comprehensive information on the tariffs and non-tariff measures imposed by over 170 countries and customs territories. It is a joint publication of the WTO, the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Tariff data are presented in comparative tables and in one-page profiles for each economy. Statistics on non-tariff measures by country and by product group complement the data on tariffs. The publication also includes as a special topic an analysis of how least-developed countries (LDCs) make use of preferential tariffs offered by trading partners for products exported by LDCs.