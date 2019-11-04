Principles of Infrastructure

Infrastructure is a priority around the world for all stakeholders. Infrastructure projects can continue for several years, from planning and construction to the provision of services. As development in Asia and the Pacific accelerates, governments must invest more in infrastructure to ensure continued economic growth.

This book draws on lessons and case studies from Japan and worldwide, covering broad and long-term infrastructure projects. It describes the principles of developing quality infrastructure and focuses on the various steps of a project—from design, planning, and construction to operation and management. It also discusses overseas development assistance, taking examples from Asian Development Bank and World Bank projects. This book is an important reference tool for policy makers in Asia who are planning and implementing large-scale public infrastructure.