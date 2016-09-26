Policy Coherence for Development in the EU Council

Recognizing that its policies in nondevelopment areas (such as trade, energy, and migration) can profoundly affect the poor in developing countries, the EU has established the principle of “policy coherence for development” to achieve more effective development cooperation. This study analyzes whether EU Council policymaking processes provide sufficient scope for development inputs in key areas including trade, environment, climate change, security, agriculture, fisheries, social dimension of globalization, employment and decent work, migration, research and innovation, information society, transportation, and energy. The authors also review the commission’s processes as it initiates and defends most of the policies being discussed in the EU Council. The book’s findings highlight the segregated character of EU policymaking and provide insights into the challenges the EU will need to address in its organizational structure. Contributors include Sergio Carrera, Meng-Hsuan Chou, David Kernohan, Andreas Schneider, Lorna Schrefler, and Marius Vahl, all from CEPS.