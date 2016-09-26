Perfiles Arancelarios en el Mundo 2016

World Tariff Profiles 2016 provides a unique collection of data on tariffs imposed by WTO members and other countries. It contains summary tables showing the average tariffs imposed by individual countries and more detailed tables for each country, listing the tariffs it imposes on imports (by product group) and the tariffs it faces for exports to major trading partners. The profiles show the maximum tariff rates that are legally “bound” in the WTO and the rates that countries actually apply. This volume is copublished with ITC and UNCTAD. It is also available in French and Spanish.