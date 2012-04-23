Offshoring and the Internationalization of Employment

Are job losses and the degradation of working conditions in the developed world due to globalization and the offshoring of jobs? Contrary to popular beliefs and fears, most economic analysis evaluating the long-term and global implications of the internationalization of employment does not support this view. Yet for workers who have been displaced, a positive global impact does not remove their immediate loss. This study discusses a paradox: globalization may have enhanced the overall well-being of those countries that have participated, and reduced poverty worldwide, but it looks more and more like a monster that devours jobs, as there are few mechanisms to compensate those that have suffered. The book analyzes trends and patterns in the internationalization of employment, looks at losers and winners, and proposes new policies of compensation.