Memory, Migration and (De)colonisation in the Caribbean and Beyond

Jack Webb is a lecturer in the Division of History, University of Manchester, whose focus is the cultural history of the Caribbean and the British Empire. His forthcoming monograph Haiti in the British Imagination, 1847–1904 (Liverpool University Press, 2019), examines the various ways in which the post-colonial and “black“ state was rationalized by those with interests in the British Empire. He has published in the Journal of Caribbean History and Small Axe: A Caribbean Journal of Criticism.

Roderick Westmaas is an independent researcher and Co-founder and Director of the community organization GUYANA SPEAKS. He is a Windrush era migrant, being born and returning to be schooled in Guyana, and has worked across the United States, Caribbean and the U.K. He and his wife, Dr. Juanita Cox-Westmaas, were recently awarded the Guyana High Commission Award for Service to the Guyanese Community.

William Tantam is Postdoctoral Fellow in Caribbean Studies, Institute of Latin American Studies, University of London, and directs the Centre for Integrated Caribbean Research. His work focuses on embodiment and agency in relation to class, gender, and power in the Caribbean. His forthcoming publications include An Ethnography of Class and Masculinities in Jamaica: Letting the Football Talk (Bloomsbury, 2019).

Maria del Pilar Kaladeen is an Associate Fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies. She works on the colonial history of the system of Indian indenture in Guyana (1838-1917). Maria is the co-editor of We Mark Your Memory: Writing from the Descendants of Indenture (SAS Publications, 2018) and a contributor to Mother Country: Real Stories of the Windrush Children (Headline, 2018). Her monograph on indenture in Guyana is forthcoming with University of Liverpool Press.