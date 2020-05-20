Maritime Disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean

Roudi Baroudi is the CEO of Energy & Environment Holding. He has 40 years of experience in the fields of oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, energy-sector reform, energy security, environment, carbon-trading mechanisms, privatization and infrastructure. Baroudi has led project and program development with the World Bank, IMF, European Commission, USAID, Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, and Italian Bilateral Protocols, as well as multilateral agency financing in the United States, the Middle East Central Asia Japan and Europe. Baroudi has helped formulate energy and environment policies in the Euro-Mediterranean, North Africa, and Middle East regions. He participated in the preparations of the Euro-Med Energy Free Trade Zone, and in the Euro-Med Regional and Euro-Med Government negotiations. He has advised both the European Commission and its Mediterranean partners on energy and transportation policies. Baroudi was a founding member of the Rome Euro-Mediterranean Energy Platform (REMEP). His expertise is regularly sought by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE). He has written and coauthored numerous books and articles on matters associated with energy. His insights on these and related issues are frequently sought by local and international companies, governments, media and television outlets.

Debra L. Cagan is the Distinguished Energy Fellow at the Transatlantic Leadership Network and was a career State Department and Defense Department official from the Reagan to Trump administrations.

Sasha Toperich is the Senior Executive Vice President at the Transatlantic Leadership Network and was a Director and Senior Fellow at the Center for Transatlantic Relations at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies - SAIS</p></div>