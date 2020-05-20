Maritime Disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean
The Way Forward
The ways and means described in this book constitute a road map for responsible members of the international community to work together, reduce tensions, resolve differences over maritime boundaries peacefully, and reap the rewards of a safer, more stable and more prosperous world. This volume shows that the UN and its associated treaties, courts, and other institutions have developed a body of laws, rules, and procedures guiding the way to negotiated, peaceful outcomes. Mr. Baroudi’s book also points to a rapid advance of science and technology that takes much of the guesswork out of boundary delineation, making this mechanism more reliable and user-friendly then ever before. The successful use of these mechanisms would set a useful example to resolving boundary disputes in other regions of the world. That, in return will restore confidence in the international rules-based system and could pave the way for the settling of some of the world’s most troubling and dangerous disputes.