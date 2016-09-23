This is the second volume of a training course designed for middle and senior managers in microfinance institutions (MFIs). It builds on the acclaimed Making Microfinance Work: Managing for Improved Performance (2006).

The book includes chapters on various product options, including savings, insurance, leasing, money transfers, and even grants and nonfinancial services. It also explores how to combine different product menus to serve specific market segments, such as the ultra-poor, youth, women, and small and medium enterprises. It provides specific suggestions to manage diversification, including adapting the institutional culture, redistributing responsibilities, empowering staff, communicating with clients, reengineering systems, and managing change.