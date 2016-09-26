Making Microfinance Work

Microfinance has long been recognized as having significant potential to create jobs and reduce poverty. But to meet the twin challenges of growth and sustainability, managers of microfinance institutions (MFIs) must not only understand essential management functions: they must also be armed with innovative ideas and strategies to succeed in today’s increasingly competitive environment. This book provides a valuable overview of the key management principles necessary to optimize the services of MFIs. The book examines the markets and marketing of MFIs and captures the different ways that managers can communicate the value of their products and services. It offers strategies to prevent risk from occurring and, if it does occur, explains how to rectify the situation. Practical techniques for allocating costs and determining prices are also highlighted, as well as the importance of plans, budgets and reports. In a clear, easy to follow presentation, the book includes illustrations and case studies to assist managers in applying the concepts outlined in the text.