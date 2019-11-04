Leveraging Services for Development

The services economy is on the rise all around the world, and services now comprise the largest share of economic activity and employment in almost every country.

This book presents the latest evidence demonstrating how technologies and globalization have transformed the services industry. Services are becoming increasingly tradable under World Trade Organization rules and regional trade agreements, and some services subsectors are also seeing rates of productivity growth comparable to that in manufacturing. At the same time, services are increasingly contributing to manufacturing success, and countries’ overall economic competitiveness now hinges crucially on the availability of high-quality and affordable services inputs. Furthermore, a well-functioning services sector can accelerate human development through better access to basic needs, such as education, energy, finance, health, water, and sanitation. Services can also be a source of good jobs with fewer negative environmental and social externalities. Overall, the ongoing structural transformation toward a services economy is a unique opportunity to achieve long-term income growth, which in turn promotes sustainable development. This book offers suggestions on how to achieve this, and is thus an indispensable read for researchers and policy makers alike.