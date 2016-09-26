Latin Americans in London

This publication profiles many of the prominent Latin Americans who have used London as their base since 1810. In addition to well-known figures, such as Francisco Miranda and Simon Bolivar, there are portraits of 19th-century financiers, 20th century exiles and famous contemporaries. Each profile emphasizes as far as possible the impact of London on the lives of the visitors, while the introduction analyses the historical background and bilateral relationship that has unfolded between Britain and Latin America in the last two centuries.